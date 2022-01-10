Punjab Elections: Samyukta Samaj Morcha Rules Out Tie-up With AAP, Seeks Chaduni’s Support

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab polls, Samyukta Samaj Morcha has now informed that it will not form an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party. SSM president Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday was speaking to the media when he said that they will not form an alliance with the AAP for the Punjab elections 2022. The state elections are scheduled to be held next month.

Addressing a press conference, Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “Samyukta Samaj Morcha will not form an alliance with the AAP for Punjab Assembly polls.” Further, the SSM chief informed that the party was instead looking at siding with farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s party. He informed that a committee has now been formed to look into aspects of forming an alliance with the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

Samyukta Samaj Morcha will not form an alliance with AAP for Punjab Assembly polls. For alliance with (farmer leader) Gurnam Singh Chaduni's party, we have formed a committee that will look into different aspects related to it: Morcha president Balbir Singh Rajewal pic.twitter.com/Rpc3mysi3e — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

“For alliance with (farmer leader) Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s party, we have formed a committee that will look into different aspects related to it,” Rajewal said. The SSM leader had earlier launched allegations against AAP and claimed that the party has “fielded criminal” for Punjab polls this year. He further said that the proofs for the same have been submitted to the national convenor of the party, Arvind Kejriwal. “This election would be different. The people of Punjab are with us. This is an agitation to save Punjab from political corruption,” he added.

Punjab elections 2022

Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The current assembly, elected in 2017, is set to expire on 27 March. In the last Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, pushing the ruling alliance between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/ ANI/ PTI