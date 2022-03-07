Punjab Elections: Sealed EVMs Will Say What Is Going To Happen On March 10, Says CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, on Monday, sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to put across Punjab's point of view on its share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), besides taking up the cause of citizens of Punjab stranded in Ukraine. After meeting Union Minister Amit Shah, CM Channi while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the main issue was BBMB and officers should be deployed like earlier.

CM Channi stated that the Centre wants to deploy people from outside, adding that he requested the Home Minister to reconsider it. The Punjab Chief Minister said, "The main issue was BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board), officers should be deployed like earlier. The Centre wants to deploy people from outside. I requested HM to reconsider it. He assured me that he'll discuss with his minister in 1-2 days & act as per Punjab's wish."

When asked about the single-phase Punjab Assembly early exit polls showing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forming government in the state, the Congress leader said that the sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will 'say what is going to happen'. Channi said, "The boxes (sealed EVMs) will say what is going to happen. Wait for the 10th of March."

On Sunday, CM Channi, while speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Kharar, said that the grand old party will form the government with a two-thirds majority in Punjab. He said, "The Congress party will form the government with 2/3rd majority in Punjab." He also said that people are supporting Congress in large numbers. There is overwhelming support for the party among voters, he stated.

The Punjab CM is contesting the Punjab elections from two seats- Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies. He is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party. Earlier yesterday, March 6, CM Channi even urged the people of Punjab to exercise their constitutional rights and cast their valuable vote.

Furthermore, Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of BJP-former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur, and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East).

Image: PTI