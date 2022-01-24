The infighting in Punjab Congress has once again been exposed in Punjab. After Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh demanded the expulsion of Congress' Bholath candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira for his alleged involvement in 'drug money' laundering, Khaira replied that the minister should first withdraw his son as an independent candidate who is fielded against the sitting Congress MLA.

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Gurjeet, who currently holds the portfolios of Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation, Horticulture and Soil and Water Conservation, highlighted that Khaira is a habitual turncoat who switched over to Congress after winning the last assembly polls on an AAP ticket.

Arguing his case, Singh remarked, "It will be difficult for the Congress leaders and contestants to defend the indefensible that on one hand, we have sworn that we have eliminated drugs and on the other hand, we are giving a party ticket to a tainted person who is jail accused of money laundering which he accumulated from drugs."

He added, "This is high time that the Congress party should take a stand on the issue of drugs and someone who is tainted and is in jail for the same charges should not get the party ticket. Let me add, he is not winning anyways and allotting the party ticket to him or any of his family members will not only send a wrong signal but will also mean wasting a precious constituency during a crucial election."

Sukhpal Khaira responds to Rana Gurjeet

Reacting to Rana's letter, Congress' Bholath candidate slammed the minister for fielding his son as an independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi even as Congress announced its sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema as the official candidate. "Rana Gurjeet should first withdraw his son as an independent candidate," he said.

Earlier, speaking to Republic Media Network, Gurjeet Singh had supported his son's decision to fight elections as an independent candidate claiming that people of the constituency supported him owing to their dissatisfaction with Navtej Singh Cheema's performance.

He argued that Congress had committed a "mistake" by giving a ticket to the aforesaid legislators claiming that they would lose the election very badly.

Image: ANI