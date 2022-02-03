Punjab Elections: Sunil Jakhar Speaks On CM Face Amid Internal Rift; 'there Is No Formula'

After Congress released its campaign song for the upcoming Punjab elections without having declared the Chief Ministerial face yet, former state party chief Sunil Jakhar said on Thursday that selecting a CM face is not rocket science or formula and that a collective decision will be taken by the party high-command. Earlier, it was expected that Congress will reveal the CM face for the Punjab elections on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sunil Jakhar said, "There is no rocket science here. There has to be a unified command. And leadership is not just limited to the Chief Minister, and entire team needs to be taken care of. Politics is not science or a mathematical formula, it is an art, an art of accomodating different personalities and views, an art of taking along everybody and managing contradictions. This is precisely what it is."

He added, "The kind of formulas which are followed by a regional party cannot be followed by us because we are a national party. The way Rahul Gandhi has taken the decision on deciding the face after consulting the public. Rahul Gandhi took biggest political career decision when he had declared Channi as the CM."

Earlier, while addressing a public rally, Jakhar had claimed that in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, he was the one with the maximum number of votes- 42 while Sidhu stood second with 12 votes, and Channi third, with just 2 votes. Following this, Jakhar had issued a statement saying, "In spite of me getting votes from the MLA, the Congress high command took their own decision and appointed Channi as CM. It is always the party that gets to take the final call."

Channi to be the CM face?

Meanwhile, as per sources, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi might be declared the Congress' Chief Minister face for the upcoming polls. According to Congress sources, Channi is leading the survey the party is conducting to choose the next CM face. CM Channi was up against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for the top seat.

"Opinions of candidates, workers, and party MPs are being recorded to so that any feud over the CM face between Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu can be avoided," sources said.

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Image: PTI/ANI