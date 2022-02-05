Punjab Elections: Teachers, Parents Protest Closure Of Schools; Say 'We Will Not Vote'

Following the Punjab government's announcement to close educational institutes till February 8 in view of a surge in COVID cases, teachers, parents, and school administrations protested across the state claiming that they refuse to vote in the elections if schools are not reopened. The state government had earlier ordered schools, colleges, universities, coaching classes, and other educational institutions to remain shut till February 8 and continue conducting online classes to maintain the academic schedule.

Demanding reopening of the schools, teachers, parents, and school administration stated, "If schools are not opened, we will not vote".

Parents and school administration on Saturday protested across the state under the banner "Punjab Unaided School Association". It is learned that about 100 people protested in Barnala district calling for the opening of the schools in the state. The protesters included school management, teachers, non-teaching staff, and parents who pressed for the reopening of educational institutes.

MA Saifi, Principal of a private school said, "Representatives, teachers, and parents of at least 10 schools of Barnala district joined the protest here. Our only demand is for the reopening of the schools. Similar protests are being held all over Punjab under the banner of the 'Punjab Un-Aided School Association'," reported ANI.

The Principal further mentioned that last year, for about nine months, schools were allowed to conduct physical classes whereas this year, the schools have remained closed since January 5. Saifi added that everyone including staff and children are vaccinated and also when other entities are allowed to function, then why can't schools be reopened.

Punjab schools, colleges to be closed till Feb 8

The Punjab government ordered an extension of closure of the state’s educational institutions considering a rise in the COVID-19 case count and positivity rate. While it is also learned that a curfew has been imposed between 10 PM to 5 AM. All bars, cinema halls, spas, malls, restaurants, and spas are allowed to function at 50% seating capacity.

To date, Punjab has reported a total of 7.5 lakh COVID cases and 17,392 deaths. The state has administered a total of 3,50,34,721 COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022.

(With ANI input)

