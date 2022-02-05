Punjab Elections: Trouble For Sidhu As 6 Ministers Back Charanjit Singh Channi As CM Face

In a huge development, sources told Republic on Saturday that 6 Ministers have backed Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress' CM face in the Punjab elections. This includes Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra, Animal Husbandry Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Employment Generation Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, sources revealed. Meanwhile, ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has also thrown its weight behind Channi.

On the other hand, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is reportedly not garnering enough support. Earlier, sources had indicated that the Sonia Gandhi-led party elicited the suggestions of Congress workers on the CM candidate via the Shakti App. Moreover, the common people have also started receiving recorded calls asking them to choose options such as Channi, Sidhu, or no CM face. Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi shall announce the Punjab CM face in a virtual rally at Ludhiana on Sunday.

The tussle over CM face

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. However, the party witnessed infighting as Navjot Sidhu started targeting Captain Amarinder Singh over the delayed prosecution in sacrilege and drug cases. While Singh was forced to step down as the CM on September 18, 2021, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post two days later. However, the Punjab Congress president has been at loggerheads with the current CM over the choice of Advocate General and DGP and the announcement of freebies.

Speculation about Channi being the Chief Ministerial face gained traction after he was fielded from two seats- Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur in the Punjab elections. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on February 3, he expressed gratitude towards the people of the state for "liking him, for making him popular". At the same time, Channi affirmed that he will respect the party's choice as the CM face.