Punjab Elections: Union Min Hardeep Puri Calls BJP's Alliance With SAD 'bad Marriage'

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election 2022, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday confirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not form an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the poll-bound state, stating that their earlier alliance was a 'bad marriage'. He also asserted that the saffron party's alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is based on 'commitment'.

'We want to eliminate sand & liquor mafias from Punjab': Hardeep Singh Puri

Speaking to Republic TV, the Union Minister said, "Our alliance with Captain and Dhindsa is based on commitment. We did what we say in our manifesto. Punjab is a border state. We want to eliminate sand mafias, liquor mafias from Punjab."

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Puri added, "Some people are saying that they will make Punjab liquor-free, but they are opening liquor shops in Delhi. Their Mohalla clinics were flop during Covid."

'Alliance with Akali Dal was a bad marriage'

Speaking on BJP's previous alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), the Union Minister further said, "Our alliance with Akali Dal is out of the question. The alliance with Akali Dal was a bad marriage. They left and we are happy."

This comes a day after the BJP and Punjab Lok Congress had addressed a press conference in Chandigarh to detail upon the party's priorities for the state. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was also present at the conference, listed a number of priorities that are set by the BJP-PLC. Some of them included Mafia-Mukt Punjab, Drugs-Mukt Punjab, employment facilities and farmers' development.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.