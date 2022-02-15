Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, Congress President of the state unit Navjot Singh Sidhu got a report card from his constituency. In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur can be seen campaigning for him from door to door in Amritsar East and running into an elderly woman who claimed that the cricketer-turned-baseman was 'inaccessible'.

"Your followers never allowed me to meet you or Navjot Sidhu. Every time it is conveyed that you or Sidhu Ji is not here in spite of both of you remaining present at your residence. If we try approaching you through anyone, we get the reply that 'we don’t have time'," the elderly woman can be heard saying in the video, making Sidhu's wife and her companions from Congress evidently awkward. In reply, Navjot Kaur can be heard saying, "This time, we will take you to him, don't worry."

Amritsar East - The stronghold of Sidhu

Amritsar East is perceived to be the stronghold of the Punjab Congress Chief. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sidhu had won Amritsar (East) with 60,477, followed by then SAD's ally BJP's candidate Rajesh Kumar Honey with 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715. Sidhu had won by a margin of 42,661 votes. In the 2012 Assembly polls, Navjot Kaur Sidhu had secured victory in this constituency on a BJP ticket.

Already, SAD has nominated its general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia from Amritsar East while BJP has nominated retired IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju from the seat, both vowing to defeat Sidhu.

What is the situation of Punjab?

As per the Election Commission of India, the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 to elect 117 members of the 16th state Legislative Assembly will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The Republic TV P-MARQ Opinion Poll has presented a snapshot projection of where the various parties in the state stand at the moment. Of the number of parties in fray like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Opinion Poll has made a promising projection for AAP.

For Punjab, the Opinion Poll projects that AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).

Image: Republic World