Punjab Elections: Who Are The Singers Fielded By Parties To Attract Voters? Details Here

In a bid to bank in on the popularity of the Punjabi pop culture, the upcoming Punjab elections have seen political parties inducting several local singers into their folds. While inducting celebrities has been fairly common in Punjab, it is a strategy that is grounded in reality.

In the past, Congress has successfully won elections through singers such as Mohammad Sadique who is the party's MP from the Faridkot constituency. For the BJP, actors such as Sunny Deol have been fielded for Gurdaspur, a constituency that was earlier a stronghold of late actor Vinod Khanna. This year, nearly all political parties have fielded popular Punjabi singers hoping to connect with the young crowd and pull in voters for the elections. Here are details of some singer-candidates for Punjab Elections 2022.

Sidhu Moosewala

Leading the race is the Congress which has been increasingly accused of 'losing touch' with the ground reality. Hoping to connect with the young blood, the party has fielded Punjabi singer and 'youth icon' Sidhu Moose Wala from Mansa. Already after his induction, the singer has faced a number of controversies including one where he was pulled up for donning an army uniform. Previously, he had been booked for promoting gun culture in his music.

Anmol Gagan Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is looking to make big gains in Punjab this year has inducted singer Anmol Gagan Mann, AAP’s candidate from Kharar. Shortly after her entry, Mann launched a door-to-door campaign gaining attention for one such visit, where she met a poor woman who broke down while showing the dilapidated condition of her house. Anmol tried to pacify her with an assurance that ‘everything will be alright’ once AAP forms the government.

Balkar Sidhu

AAP has also inducted singer Balkar Sidhu, who while holding a meeting in Rampura Phul appealed to voters to bring the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to power to make Punjab 'prosperous' again. The icon has openly targeted the ruling Congress government on drug and sacrilege issues in the state.

Buta Mohammad

In December, the BJP had inducted local singer Buta Mohammad. The singer had left everyone scratching their heads after he reportedly joined the BJP in the morning and switched to Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress in the evening. Later he had addressed the rumours, confirming that his loyalties lay with the saffron party.

Other celebrities in the mix

Apart from singers, Congress has tried to heavily capitalise on actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood's popularity by fielding his sister Malvika Sood from the Moga assembly segment. It had also stoked speculations on the political entry of veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Notably, fellow teammate Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu is a cricketer-turned-politician.

Besides Congress, AAP’s MP from Sangrur and the party’s chief ministerial face in the assembly polls Bhagwant Mann was a well-known comedian and satirist.

Punjab's 117 assembly seats will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)