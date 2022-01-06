Punjab: Final Voter List For Upcoming 2022 Assembly Elections Released, Check Details

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has released the final electoral list of the eligible voters accordingly based on their respective districts and assembly constituencies. Earlier on Wednesday, the final published electoral rolls for Punjab Elections 2022 was handed over to the representatives of the respective political parties by Punjab CEO Dr S Karuna Raju who also said that the process of final publication of the photo electoral rolls was concluded on January 5, reported the Punjab News Express.

The DVDs of voter list 2022 without photos were handed over during the meeting in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday to the representative from parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Meanwhile, voters who want to check their names in the final voter list 2022 need to check the following steps

How to check the Final Voting List for Punjab Elections, 2022?

Visit the official website of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer via https://www.ceopunjab.gov.in/Index

On the homepage, click on the option of Final Electoral Rolls 2022

A new page will be displayed on the screen on which the voter need to select their respective district.

Another new page will be displayed showing the Assembly constituencies in the selected district.

Choose your Assembly constituency and the page with the relevant voting list will be displayed.

Click on the electoral rolls PDF and download it.