Ahead of Punjab Election, Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reduced the electricity tariffs by Rs 3 per unit. The Indian National Congress (INC) Twitter handle updated the list of initiatives taken by CM Channi, which included increased Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and steps taken for farmers. Earlier in October, the state was dealing with a major power crisis, with a shortage in coal-based plants across Punjab.

"The Congress Government in Punjab has reduced the electricity tariffs by three rupees per unit," tweeted Punjab Congress.

The Congress Government in Punjab has reduced the electricity tariffs by three rupees per unit.#CongressHiAyegi #SarbatDaBhala pic.twitter.com/k4wWOcG8sF — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) January 16, 2022

Punjab election 2022: Channi to lead from Chamkaur Sahib

The Congress party on Saturday released the list of candidates on 86 seats. According to the list, Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East. Voting in the Punjab assembly election will be held in a single phase on February 14, as per the Election Commission.

Even though the grand old party has released the list of candidates, the uncertainty over the CM face is still looming. Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the Punjab Chief Minister in September 2021, replacing Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from the post amid his political tussle with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Channi thus became the state’s first Dalit CM, even as a controversy over the change of guard grew with changing power dynamics within the ranks of the Congress. As the state heads for polls next month, there are many chief ministerial aspirants including Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar, but Congress has refrained from declaring the CM face as yet.

Punjab power crisis 2021

PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venuprasad, in October 2021 had said that all coal-based plants across the state were facing an acute coal shortage. A similar situation had prevailed in the neighbouring states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and in other parts of India, Venuprasad added.

The private power thermal plants had coal stock of up to one-and-a-half days, while the state-owned units had coal for up to four days during that time.