Punjab: Harish Chaudhary To Meet Congress' Malwa Candidates To Get Feedback On Poll Loss

Congress crisis in Punjab continues post-polls with many pointing fingers at Congress unit chief Navjot Sidhu, some blaming CM Charanjit Channi, and the party blaming ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh. In a bid to know its MLAs' opinion, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary has convened a meeting of all candidates in the Malwa region on Tuesday, report sources. He will then report the feedback to the High Command. Punjab lost 66 of the 69 seats in Malwa.

Congress in-charge to get feedback of MLAs

In the recently concluded Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Congress stated that due to shortcomings in its strategy, they could not effectively expose the misrule of BJP state govts in four states. Citing leadership change, it said that it could not overcome anti-incumbency in Punjab. Moreover, it also reposed its faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership and urged her lead from the front with many party members urging Rahul Gandhi to be made the party President again.

"Congress presented a new leadership through Charanjit Singh Channi who is son of the soil, but the entire anti-incumbency of 4.5 years under Captain Amarinder Singh could not be overcome and hence people voted for AAP for change," said Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. In retaliation, Capt Amarinder Singh asked, "Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand? The writing is written in Bold letters but they will avoid reading it".

Punjab drubbing

On Thursday, AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats, while Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers.

Traditionally, Malwa has played a key role in deciding the outcome of the Punjab election as it covers 69 Assembly segments. In the last 2017 election, Congress had won 40 seats in this region thereby helping it cross the halfway mark. However, AAP caused a major upset as it wrested 66 of the 69 seats in Malwa in the current election. On the other hand, its candidates emerged victorious in 17 and 9 seats of Majha and Doaba respectively. Despite being the epicentre of the anti-farm laws protests, Malwa did not witness any significant gain for newly floated Sanyukt Samaj Morcha.