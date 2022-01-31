'Punjab Heading Towards Hung Assembly': Amarinder Singh Makes BIG Prediction As Polls Loom

In a big prediction ahead of filing nomination from Patiala Urban for the Punjab election, Captain Amarinder Singh claimed that the state is heading towards a hung Assembly. As a part of the BJP-led alliance, his party Punjab Lok Congress is contesting 65 seats. According to him, it was imperative for the people to give the mandate to an alliance that has the support of BJP ruling at the Centre. Weighing in on the possibility of being named the CM face, he reiterated that a decision in this regard will be taken by PLC, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said, "There is infighting in Congress. Everyone knows that Channi is at loggerheads with Sidhu and so forth. They can keep fighting. We are okay with it". He added, "There is no one who does not know about the corruption in the (Congress) party for the last 4 years. Akali Dal has the same problem. The drug and sacrilege cases will be their undoing. AAP's position is very down at this juncture".

"Punjab is heading towards a Hung Assembly unless people understand that Punjab needs a secure government. BJP is in government for the next 7 years. Two years more in this term and 5 years thereafter. Without the Centre's help, Punjab cannot function. We have financial considerations," the PLC leader opined.

Punjab Lok Congress founder and chief, Capt Amarinder Singh seeks blessings from the sword of Guru Gobind Singh before heading for filing the nomination from Patiala.#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/kS2Dnhxi2L — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

Political scenario in Punjab

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18, 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20. As the infighting in the party has persisted, speculation is rife that AAP's prospects will improve this time. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.