The infighting in Congress escalated after Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh demanded the expulsion of Congress' Bholath candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the party.

At present, Singh holds the portfolios of Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation, Horticulture and Soil & Water Conservation. In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on January 23, he highlighted that Khaira is a habitual turncoat who switched over to the party after winning the 2017 Punjab election on an AAP ticket.

Arguing his case, Singh remarked, "It will be difficult for the Congress leaders and contestants to defend the indefensible that on one hand, we have sworn that we have eliminated drugs and on the other hand, we are giving a party ticket to a tainted person who is jail accused of money laundering which he accumulated from drugs. This is high time that the Congress party should take a stand on the issue of drugs and someone who is tainted and is in jail for the same charges should not get the party ticket. Let me add, he is not winning anyways and alloting the party ticket to him or any of his family members will not only send a wrong signal but will also mean wasting a precious constituency during a crucial election."

Here is Rana Gurjeet Singh's letter:

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, Rana Gurjeet Singh said that his demand was aimed at the larger agenda of saving the youths of Punjab from the drug menace. He opined, "I would praise ED for coming out against a politician who is involved in drugs. I have written to Mrs. Gandhi that these types of people should be thrown out of the party. Not him alone. His family should also not be given a ticket. It is not the question of winning a seat or losing a seat. It is the question of the life of the youth of Punjab."

Demand for Rana Gurjeet Singh's expulsion

Earlier on January 18, 4 legislators including Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Navtej Singh Cheema, Avtar Singh Jr. Bawa Henry and Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal had sought Rana Gurjeet Singh's ouster from the party for fielding his son Rana Inder Partap Singh as an Independent from Sultanpur Lodhi.

Cheema who is said to have the backing of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was announced as the party's official candidate from this seat. Contending that Singh had resigned as a Minister in 2018 for his alleged involvement in a sand mining scam, the MLAs claimed that he was trying his best to destroy Congress' prospects.