Punjab Minister Refutes PM Modi's Security Breach Despite Deputy CM Acknowledging Lapse

Punjab minister and Congress leader Dr Raj Kumar Verka stated that there were no shortcomings in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Wednesday. Notably, his remarks come even as Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister admitted to a major lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that an 'alternative route' for him was supposed to be designated for his smooth passage but was not put in place.

Punjab's Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told Republic TV that everyone was aware that the PM was supposed to be going via road and a security meeting was also organized between the SPG, Punjab Police, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. However, he admitted that no contingency plan was put in place by the Punjab Government, as was supposed to be the protocol.

Following the massive security lapse, Verka spoke to news agency ANI and said that the accusations of a security breach are completely baseless. "The truth is that BJP's rally was a flop show. When PM got to know this, he decided to return," he added.

MHA demands clarification from Punjab govt over security breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's events in Punjab were cancelled after his convoy was stopped on a flyover for roughly 20 minutes owing to a protest. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was halted near Hussainiwala, in Ferozepur as some farmers were protesting his arrival in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called the incident a security lapse and has demanded clarification from the Punjab government on the incident. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. The Home Ministry further said that the Prime Minister's itinerary and travel plans were informed to the Punjab Government well in advance, and that they were supposed to make adequate logistics, security, and contingency plans, but that they failed to do so.

Congress leader Sunil Jakhar slams Punjab government

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar slammed his own government for the incident claiming that it is against "Punjabiyat."

"What has happened today is just not acceptable. It's against Panjabiyat. A secure passage for the Prime Minister of India to address BJP's political rally in Ferozpur should have been ensured. That’s how democracy works," Jakhar wrote on Twitter.

It should be mentioned here that this was Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Punjab, ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state. PM Modi was supposed to kick off the BJP's election campaign alongside its coalition allies. He was also set to lay the foundation stone for a number of development projects totalling Rs 42,750 crore.

