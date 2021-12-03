Punjab MP Preneet Kaur Meets Defence Min; Puts Forth Demands Of 1965/71 War Veterans

Congress MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur on Friday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and put forth the demands of war veterans of 1965/71 regarding recognising their services under the "Yudh Samman Yojna Scheme".

Earlier too she had written to defence minister Rajnath Singh to honour veterans of the 1965 and 1971 wars by recognising their services under the Yudh Samman Yojna on the golden jubilee of Vijay Diwas on December 16.

Met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji today to put forth the demands of War veterans of 1965/71 regarding recognising their services under the "Yudh Samman Yojna Scheme". pic.twitter.com/68Dyh0tDvN — Preneet Kaur (@preneet_kaur) December 3, 2021

Preneet Kaur changes DP to 'Captain For 2022' amid Congress' notice

Preneet Kaur earlier this week changed her display picture on Twitter to 'Captain for 2022'. The Patiala MP has also removed Congress' name from her Twitter bio. Elected to the Lok Sabha for four terms since 1999, She had served as Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs in the Congress-led UPA government from 2009 to 2012.

This move came after she was asked to provide an explanation of her "anti-party activities". In the letter, the party's Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary stated that multiple complaints had been lodged against her by party workers and MLAs for indulging in 'anti-party activities'.

"From the last many days, we are continuously receiving reports from Congress workers, MLAs, leaders from Patiala and the media about your anti-party activities. This information and news have been coming ever since your husband Captain Amarinder Singh Ji resigned from the party and floated his own party: Punjab Lok Congress," the notice read adding, "We are also made aware of your open announcements in the media about siding with your husband's party," the notice read.

It also asked Patiala MP to explain her stand on the issue within seven days, failure to which, Congress will take necessary disciplinary action.

Amarinder Singh floats his own party

Owing to "humiliation", Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab and shortly after, quit the grand old party. Weeks later, he announced his own party 'Punjab Lok Congress' and informed that he is ready to forge an alliance with BJP and Akali breakout factions.

According to Republic Media Network sources, Singh is expected to meet home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Monday. They will reportedly discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Punjab polls.