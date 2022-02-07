Punjab: Navjot Sidhu Avers 'no MLA's Son Will Get Chairmanship If I Remain PCC Chief'

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday vowed to champion the workers of the party if he continued to remain in position. Speaking after the declaration of incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress' CM candidate for the upcoming polls, Sidhu urged the party to keep him in the position. Furthermore, Sidhu added that he stood for the workforce and said that no MLA's son will get the chairmanship while he remains in power.

Sidhu, who has been fighting with Channi to become the CM face of Congress was heard declaring that he would serve the workers if he remained the party’s state chief.

"I promise that if I continue as PCC chief, no MLA's son will get the chairmanship...workers will get...will resign if someone privileged gets it," Sidhu said while addressing a virtual rally.

The remark is an apparent attack against former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh, who had appointed sitting MLAs' sons to government jobs during his tenure.

Addressing the virtual rally in Ludhiana, Sidhu insisted that he had never lived for any post. He said that he wanted Punjab's betterment and wished to improve the lives of its people. The comments came after the PCC chief said that he would abide by the Congress' decision of choosing Channi as the CM face over him.

"There are leaders who stand for issues. Punjab is in the blood of Channi and Sidhu," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said prior to making the announcement.

Channi chosen as Punjab CM face

Putting an end to the suspense over the CM pick, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced that Charanjit Singh Channi was chosen as the party's CM pick for the upcoming Punjab election. Congress snubbed Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been eyeing the post since Capt Amarinder Singh's exit. Gandhi said that 'people wanted someone who understands poverty, hunger, and fears of the poor' as their CM face.

In a subtle warning ahead of Gandhi's announcement, Sidhu had said, "I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision...if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives. If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM. However, don't make me a 'darshani ghoda' (showpiece)".

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly.

Image: PTI