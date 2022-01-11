Punjab Polls 2022: Malvika Sood's Induction Upsets Moga District Sitting MLA, Supporters

Troubles seem to be mounting in Punjab Congress once again and this time the reason is Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood's entry to the party. Sources informed Republic Media Network that a total of 42 Sarpanch leaders and 32 councillors have resigned following the political development. Malvika Sood joined the grand old party in the presence of CM Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on January 10, 2022.

Punjab Congress MLAs upset as Malvika Sood's entry to the party:

#BREAKING | Punjab Congress MLAs upset as Malvika Sood joins grand old party



— Republic (@republic) January 11, 2022

Punjab CM dials miffed Moga MLA Dr Harjot Kamal Singh

In a damage control mode, Punjab Chief Minister reportedly held talks with miffed Moga MLA Dr Singh as he expressed shock over Malvika Sood's induction. Even as the official list is still not out, Harjot Kamal Singh said that he is surprised with the possibility of Sood getting Moga district as he holds every capability to win elections from the district. On-ground sources have also added that Singh has been assured that he will be given ticket either from Moga or from another district.

Why Congress members are upset over Sonu Sood's sister joining party?

Reportedly, these members were supporters of Harjot Kamal Singh, the sitting MLA of Moga district where Malvika is also expected to contest from. Additionally, Singh was also absent from the ceremony where Sood was welcomed to the grand old party. Meanwhile, Malvika Sood had already started working on her political front as in November last year, she had addressed a press conference at Moga, which is their hometown, announcing that she would be contesting in the Punjab polls scheduled this year.

#BREAKING | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi dials miffed Moga MLA Dr. Harjot Kamal Singh over Malvika Sood's induction



— Republic (@republic) January 11, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Channi welcomes Sonu Sood's sister to Congress

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Monday was seen with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence. This was reported before his sister joined the party.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday also welcomed Malvika Sood as she joined the Congress ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls. Asserting his confidence in the actor's sister, CM Channi said that he is confident that Malvika will serve the people of Punjab with full honesty and integrity. In the upcoming state polls, Malvika Sood will most likely contest the elections from the Moga seat.