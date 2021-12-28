Punjab Elections: AAP Fields 2017 Chamkaur Sahib Runner-up Charanjit Singh Vs CM Channi

In a big development on Tuesday, AAP announced Dr.Charanjit Singh as the candidate from Chamkaur Sahib, the seat won by Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi from 2007 onwards. An eye surgeon by profession, Dr. Singh lost to Channi by a margin of 12,308 votes in this constituency in the 2017 Assembly election. With the release of the 5th candidate list catering to 15 seats, the total number of candidates announced by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far reached 88.

AAP's thrust on Punjab polls

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll plans include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman. While AAP is yet to announce its CM candidate, many workers are backing the candidature of Bhagwant Mann for the top post.

AAP got a big boost on Monday by emerging as the single-largest party in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation by winning 14 out of 35 wards. Speaking to the media, AAP's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha opined, "The result of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a victory of the Kejriwal model of governance. This is the victory of Arvind Kejriwal's clean politics, honest image and tried and tested governance model of Delhi. Tired of the traditional parties and the corrupt policies and government of BJP and Congress, the people of Chandigarh wanted to give a chance to a clean and honest party".

He added, "That's why the voice of the people of Chandigarh has come to the fore- one chance for Arvind Kejriwal. I am saying with full responsibility that the mood of Chandigarh will be replicated in Punjab. Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab is the picture."