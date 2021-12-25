Punjab Polls: AAP MLA Slams Congress For Lack Of CM Face, Says 'there Is A Lot Of Chaos'

Slamming the Congress party in Punjab over reports regarding not having a chief minister's face, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that there is a lot of 'chaos' in the party. Sources on Saturday revealed that the Congress has decided to not project any leader as the chief ministerial face in the Punjab Assembly polls due early next year. The Sonia Gandhi-led party is likely to contest the election under the party's collective leadership to balance caste equations in the state, sources added.

Asserting that there is chaos in Punjab's Congress unit, Bhardwaj said that there are a lot of leaders who are in line to become chief minister, "whether it is Navjot Singh Sidhu or Channi or Jhakhar sahib or Ambika Soni."

"I think Congress leadership has privately told everyone that you will become CM. Till now, Sidhu and Captain kept on fighting, later, Sidhu and Channi started fighting. If by mistake Congress forms Government in Punjab then for the next five years they will keep on fighting, keep on going to Delhi," the AAP MLA added.

A look at Congress leaders integral to the party's Punjab campaign

The Congress' decision to not project a chief ministerial face assumes significance as CM Charanjit Singh Channi is a Dalit Sikh, state president Navjot Singh Sidhu is a Jat Sikh whereas Deputy CM OP Soni hails from the Hindu community.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, too, is integral to the party's plans as the head of the Election Campaign Committee. On the other hand, ex-Union Minister Ambika Soni and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa have been appointed as the chairpersons of the Election Coordination Committee and the Manifesto Committee. Already, the Screening Committee has held multiple rounds of meetings with MLAs, MPs and other leaders to select prospective candidates. Speculation has been rife that Channi will be replaced as Sidhu if Congress wins the 2022 polls.

Punjab's political scenario

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.