Punjab Polls: AAP Releases Sixth List With 8 Candidates; Total Number Reaches 96

With Punjab elections just a few months away, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its sixth list of candidates. In the sixth list, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had named as many as eight candidates.

According to the list of AAP, Amarpal Singh will contest from Sri Hargobindpur and Jasbir Singh will fight from Amritsar West. Jeevanjot Kaur will contest from Amritsar East seat, Gurinder Singh from Amloh, Narinderpal Singh from Fazilka, Preetpal Sharma from Gidderbaha, Sukhvir Singh from Maur, and Mohammad Zamil-Ur-Rehman from Malerkotla.

With 8 new additions, the total number of candidates that so far stood at 88, has reached 96. The total number of seats in the Punjab assembly is 114.

6th list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections is here!



With this, we have announced 96 candidates for the upcoming elections.



इस बार चलेगी झाड़ू ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OqWCk447px — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 30, 2021

