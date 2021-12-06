Punjab Polls: AAP's Kejriwal, INC's Navjot Sidhu Spar Over Providing Free Electricity

Ahead of the Punjab polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday, December 6, clashed over providing free electricity to the people of the state if their respective parties come to power.

Accusing Kejriwal of being a 'liar', Navjot Sidhu said that the Delhi CM taxes rich people and provides free electricity in slum areas with that money.

Sidhu questioned Kejriwal, "Till when you (Kejriwal) are going to provide this "lollipop" to people? This will not work in Punjab."

Responding to Sidhu's remarks, Kejriwal claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi is a liar as he had promised the people of his state about providing electricity for free.

चन्नी जी ने झूठ बोला कि बिजली फ़्री कर दी।सिद्धू जी ने झूठ की पोल खोल दी -कांग्रेस फ़्री बिजली देने के ख़िलाफ़, ना दे रही,ना देगी



पंजाब जनता से मेरी अपील-दिल्ली की तरह 24 घंटे नॉन-स्टॉप और फ़्री बिजली चाहिए तो “आप” को वोट दें, महँगी बिजली और पॉवर कट चाहिए तो कांग्रेस को वोट दें https://t.co/Bt5CQGbpF9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 6, 2021

The Delhi chief minister further appealed to the people of Punjab to vote AAP to power if they want uninterrupted and free electricity supply as in Delhi. He said that people can vote for Congress if they want to continue paying expensive electricity bills and experience frequent power cuts.

AAP promises free electricity in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier promised 300 units of free electricity per month for every household in the state if it comes to power in 2022. In June, Kejriwal had said in Chandigarh, “AAP will provide up to 300 units free power in Punjab. 77-80% people will get zero power bills".

He also promised to provide a 24-hour nonstop power supply in Punjab and further waive pending electricity bills. “Punjab, being a surplus power state, still resorts to power cuts. We will provide an uninterrupted power supply. We will waive off all pending domestic power bills,” he had said.

Referring to his governance in Delhi where he happens to provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. He said that the same model will be implemented in Punjab.

In early November, AAP released its first list of candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. According to the list, Jai Kishan Roudi will fight from Garhshankar, Baljinder Kaur will contest from Talwandi Sabo, and Saravjit Kaur Manuke will contest from Jagraon. These candidates are among seven other sitting MLAs who will be contesting in Punjab's upcoming Assembly polls.

(Image: PTI)