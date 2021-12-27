Punjab Polls: Amarinder Singh To Meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda Today; Seat-sharing Talks Likely

In a big development, ex-CM Amarinder Singh is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in the national capital on Monday. Sources told Republic TV that they will discuss the seat-sharing formula for the Punjab polls due early next year. While BJP has traditionally been a junior partner in Punjab contesting only 23 seats in the 117-member Assembly as an ally of Shiromani Akali Dal, it might contest more than half the seats in the alliance with Punjab Lok Congress. In the Punjab election, the incumbent Congress government is facing a challenge from AAP, SAD-BSP and BJP-Punjab Lok Congress alliance.

Amarinder Singh forms new party

Amid the infighting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 p.m. on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that he would be ousted, Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 p.m. on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. He took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was organised without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party would be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating the first office of his party on December 6, Amarinder Singh affirmed, "In principle, a decision has been taken (to ally with BJP), now seat adjustment is to be done. We will also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab's party (Shiromani Akali Dal-Sanyukt). I will tell both parties that we should pick winners and support those candidates".

On December 17, Singh and BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat formally announced an alliance between their parties. Flanked by the former Punjab CM, Shekhawat clarified that the details of the seat-sharing formula will be revealed at an "appropriate time". On this occasion, Singh said, “The alliance will definitely, 101 percent, win the elections. And winnability will be the main criterion in finalising seats". However, the Union Minister refrained from declaring Singh as the alliance's CM face for the Punjab polls.