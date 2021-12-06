Punjab Polls: At Lok Cong Office Inception, Captain's Daughter Drops Hint On Contesting

With former CM Amarinder Singh set to inaugurate the first office of the Punjab Lok Congress, his daughter Jai Inder Kaur spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Monday. Flanked by the supporters of the new party, she expressed happiness over her father charting an independent course.

When asked about the possibility of her contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, she didn't rule out the option. Previously, she had announced her intention to campaign for Captain Amarinder Singh in Patiala.

Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur remarked, "I am happy. I am happy for my father. We are waiting for him to come. And all our supporters are here with us". Commenting on whether she will contest the election on a Punjab Lok Congress ticket, she clarified, "Time will tell. When time comes, you will know".

Capt. Amarinder Singh's exit from Congress

Amid the infighting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 p.m. on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that he would be ousted, Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 p.m. on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision.

He took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was organised without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party would be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.