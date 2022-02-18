Punjab polls: Barber, tree feller in electoral race in Urmar

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Feb 18 (PTI) A barber and a tree feller are contesting the Punjab assembly polls from Urmar seat in this district, believing that they would raise the voice of the underprivileged and work for their welfare if elected.

Baljit Singh (31), a barber hailing from Bains Awan village, is contesting the polls for the first time as an independent candidate.

Singh, who has studied till Class 7, said he has taken leave from his employer at a salon to campaign for his election. He earns Rs 8,000 per month.

Each day, he leaves his house early in the morning and returns late evening after campaigning.

The expenses of my campaigning are being met from the contribution of my supporters, Singh, whose father retired from the Army, said.

He said he is contesting the elections to raise the voice of the underprivileged sections of society.

He alleged that corruption is rampant in various government departments and if elected, he will work to weed it out.

He also alleged that the successive governments failed to undertake development in his constituency.

Singh believed that the electorate of his constituency, especially the youth and lower-income groups, would vote for him in the polls.

Tree feller Harjinder Singh works as a daily wager with a wood contractor and now he has decided to take an electoral plunge.

Harjinder Singh (44), who hails from Nangal village and has studied till Class 12, is contesting the assembly elections as a Nationalist Justice Party candidate.

He said he earns between Rs 10,000 to 15,000 a month.

Harjinder Singh said if elected he would bring a change in the lives of labourers, farmers and daily wagers as despite working hard, they struggle to make ends meet.

He also would work on other important issues such as education, employment and health.

Harjinder Singh said children need to be given quality education, and if elected, he would strive to improve the condition of government schools.

Despite odds and financial constraints, he said he is trying his best to provide good education to his children.

His 19-year-old son secured over 95 percent marks in Class 12 and over 90 percent in the matriculation examination.

His 13-year-old daughter is studying in Class 9 and she also secured more than 90 percent marks in Class 8 exams.

On his campaigning for the elections, he said a group of his friends and supporters have been arranging funds for it.

A total of nine candidates, including MLA Sangat Singh Gilzian of the Congress, Lakhwinder Singh of the BSP, Jasvir Singh Raja Gill of the AAP and Manjit Singh Dasuya of the SAD (Sanyukt), are fighting for the Urmar assembly seat.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20.

