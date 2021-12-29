Ahead of Punjab polls and the onset of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and SAD (Sanyukt), the three parties have constituted a panel to finalise seat-sharing. The panel consists of two members from each party who will further unveil a joint manifesto for the state's general assembly elections in the near future.

Notably, Captain Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh and General TS Shergill have been nominated in the panel by PLC. On the other hand, SAD has nominated Nirmal Singh and Parvinder Singh while BJP has named Subash Sharma and Dayal Singh Sodhi.

BJP, SAD & PLC form panel to decide seat-sharing & issue joint Punjab elections manifesto

On December 27, Captain Amarinder Singh along with SAD chief Sukhdev Dhindsa met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. Speaking after the meeting, Union Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterated that his party, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD(S) will contest the state polls together. Moreover, he revealed that a committee will be formed to finalise the seat-sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat remarked, "Earlier, Captain Sahab and BJP central leaders indicated that Captain Sahab's party, Dhindsa Sahab's party and BJP will fight the upcoming Punjab polls together. A long meeting between BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Captain Amarinder Singh and Dhindsa concluded. After the meeting, we are making the official announcement that the three parties will fight the election together."