Punjab Polls: BJP Promises Electricity Bill Waiver For Small-scale Traders Hit By COVID-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, December 5 announced that it plans to waive off the pending electricity dues for the small-scale traders adversely impacted during the novel coronavirus pandemic’s economic setback. If the ruling political party BJP is elected to power, the electricity bill charges for the local traders suffering financial fragility for remaining out of business due to the COVID-19 ban and disruptions for at least two years will be waived off. This would alleviate the longer-term impact and provide some expenditure relief to the independent traders.

The ruling BJP party posted on Twitter on behalf of its Punjab candidature, saying that after the formation of the BJP government in Punjab, “fixed electricity charges of small traders who have been out of work for two years due to coronavirus will be completely waived.” The party also used the hashtag #NawaPunjabBhajpaDeNaal implying its vision of ‘New Punjab’ under the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The sitting Punjab government had earlier announced that it will waiver the electricity bills for those who used the connection of up to 2 kW, although the move aligned the financial burden of Rs 1,200 crore on the state exchequer. State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that disconnected electricity connections of consumers who could not afford to pay the bills during the pandemic would be restored without penalty. "We today decided that consumers having up to 2 kW load, who constitute 80% of total consumers, their arrears will be waived and the government will bear this,” Channi had said, addressing a media conference.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now made the decision to assist the small traders hit by closures during the pandemic Delta variant wave. Small traders were widely severely impacted for the long term due to COVID-19 restrictions, due to which, many haven’t been able to pay monthly expenses and electricity bills.

BJP 'will not be able to form its government in Punjab': Congress

Casting doubts on BJP's efforts, the Congress party has said that the BJP-Captain Amarinder Singh alliance will not affect the grand old party's reputation in Punjab. Congress spokesperson, Kamaljit Singh Brar said that despite the Centre's move of repealing the three farm laws, the BJP will not be able to form the government in Punjab. The former then went on to criticize the ex Punjab CM as he said, what "Captain Amarinder Singh could not do in 4.5 years, is being done by Charanjit Singh Channi in just a few months".

Image: AP