Punjab Polls: Cong MP Tewari Casts Vote After Waiting In Queue; 'Testimonial Of Democracy'

As voting for the Punjab assembly elections is underway, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday cast his vote in Ludhiana and further urged the people to come out and exercise their rights by voting. Tewari was among the early voters and was seen standing in a queue at a polling booth in Ludhiana's Sacred Heart School.

Later, he came out and posed for pictures showing his inked finger and called it a "testimonial of democracy".

The testimonial of democracy - blue mark across the digitus secundus pic.twitter.com/aJRXfGFkD3 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 20, 2022

After casting his vote, the Congress MP also spoke to the media and said, "The honourable Constitution laid by Baba Ambedkar provides equal rights to every citizen which empowers them to come out and cast their vote by standing in the line and waiting for their number. Similarly, I have also come today for my turn to vote."

Appealing to the people for voting, Tewari said that people must keep in mind the challenges faced by the people in Punjab, especially by the youth and the farmers, and further cast their votes by rising above caste and religion.

Earlier in the day, several leaders and politicians also came out for casting their votes. People can be also seen lining up in queues to cast their votes as a part of the Punjab elections on Sunday. Punjab chief minister and Congress' CM face Charanjit Singh Channi also urged the people to exercise their constitutional rights by casting their valuable quotes. Tweeting about the same, he said that the votes will count for a progressive change in the state.

Voting for Punjab elections underway

Voting for the Punjab polls is currently underway for the 117 assembly seats. The casting of votes commenced from 8 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m. While the stage is set for the high voltage electoral battle for Punjab, a multi-cornered fight can be witnessed among the ruling Congress followed by the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC).

The parties have left no stones unturned for making a mark ahead of the elections. Notably, some of the crucial names in the ongoing polls are Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Lok Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh among others.

Image: Republic/Twitter/@ManishTewari