Punjab Polls: Congress Appoints Ravneet Bittu As Chairman Of Election Management Committee

With just a few days for the Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday, February 10, appointed party MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu as the chairman of its Election Management Committee of the state. This comes as Congress MPs are observed to be not actively campaigning in the state ahead of elections.

“Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ravneet Singh Bittu as chairman of Election Management Committee of Punjab,” an official party statement said.

Congress aims to retain power in Punjab against the AAP, the SAD-BSP, and the BJP that has joined hands with former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

According to reports, MPs including Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Manish Tewari, and others are not seen actively campaigning for the party and so, Ravneet Bittu is expected to take serious note of these to ensure everyone participates in campaigning.

Congress picks Channi for Punjab

Earlier on February 6, Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face of the Congress in Punjab marking a departure from the party’s tradition of declaring the leader after the election. By projecting Channi, the party aims to dismiss the impression that Congress is a divided house. It also banks on the choice of helping the party gain the Dalit community votes that constitute over 30 per cent of Punjab’s electorate. It is to be noted that Channi is the first Dalit CM of Punjab.

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

Earlier on September 20, the 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. This came after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on September 24 submitted his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

(Image: ANI)