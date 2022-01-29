Punjab polls: Deputy CM Soni, Majithia among others file nomination papers

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Several candidates, including Punjab Deputy Chief Minister O P Soni and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, filed their nomination papers on Friday for the state assembly polls.

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said 176 nominations were filed in the state on Friday.

With this, the total number of nominations filed so far reached 302.

The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

Congress candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Soni filed his nomination from Amritsar Central constituency.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia filed his nomination papers from Majitha and Amritsar East assembly constituencies.

According to an affidavit filed along with the nomination papers, Majithia declared his residential and agriculture properties in Amritsar and Shimla, and 29 bus route permits granted by the state transport authority.

Bikram and his wife declared movable assets of Rs 6 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.35 crore. He also declared Rs 2.29 crore of investment in shares and debentures.

The SAD leader also declared criminal cases pending against him in Amritsar, Mohali, Chandigarh and Ferozepur.

From Amritsar South constituency, Punjab Lok Congress candidate Harjinder Singh filed his nomination papers.

Amrik Singh, son of Hazara Singh of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate, filed his nomination papers from Ajnala assembly constituency.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and counting will take place on March 10.

