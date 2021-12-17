Punjab Polls: EC Has Zero-tolerance Towards Abuse Of Money, Power, Says CEC Chandra

After reviewing poll preparations ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra stated they have zero tolerance for abuse of money, power, or government machinery. District Officers have been told to keep an eye on spending-sensitive constituencies and take thorough coordinated action. The Election Commission of India (ECI) places a high priority on conducting free and fair elections, said Chandra. The state's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) met with security officers to raise concerns about electoral offences such as drug usage and the law and order situation.

"The Commission has reviewed the concerns cited about law and order situation with the District Magistrates and Police Officers. Concerned officials have been directed to ensure speedy execution of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) and speedy disposal of pending cases of the electoral offences from last elections," he said.

Ahead of Punjab polls, according to the election commission, Police have been urged to increase their alertness to guarantee that interstate and cross-border drug, liquor, and currency transportation is properly checked. Per the CEC, sufficient CAPF and experienced observers will be delegated to ensure the smooth conduct of free and fair elections in the state. The commission has also directed parties and candidates to ensure that candidates' criminal records are made public on television stations, newspapers, and party websites.

The importance of required public disclosure of criminal antecedents is emphasised. According to Chandra, the Commission has issued rules requiring candidates to advertise thrice in newspapers and television channels during the campaign period. Political parties must now publish detailed information about individuals with pending criminal cases selected as candidates in the newspaper, on social media, and on their website, and the reasons for such selection, as well as why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates, he added. The ECI sent a high-level delegation to Chandigarh for a two-day visit to assess the state's election readiness.

CEC Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey made up the team. In addition to Director-General Sheyphali B Sharan, the Commission's team included three Deputy Election Commissioners, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Nitesh Vyas, and T Sreekanth. The complete commission was received at the Mohali Airport by Chief Electoral Officer Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju, who was greeted warmly at the conference venue in Chandigarh. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress obtained an absolute majority with 77 seats, overthrowing the SAD-BJP government after ten years in power. The Aam Aadmi Party came in second with 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) received only 15 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received three.

