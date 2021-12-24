Punjab Polls: Kejriwal Promises 'dedicated Police For Religious Places' Amid 'sacrileges'

In the wake of the recent sacrileges and bomb blast, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, rolled out his next set of guarantees AAP will deliver if voted to power in Punjab. Addressing a poll rally in Gurdaspur, Kejriwal promised appointment of honest police officers without bribes, probe into all sacrilege cases, securing Punjab's borders, state-of-the-art technology to shoot down drones and a 'dedicated police team' outside every religious place of worship across Punjab. The northern state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will go to polls on February 2022.

Kejriwal rolls out 5 promises

.@ArvindKejriwal's GUARANTEE for a Peaceful Punjab:



1️⃣Post Honest Police officers without taking bribes

2️⃣Jail masterminds behind all Beadbi

3️⃣Secure Punjab's borders

4️⃣State-of-the-art tech for Soldiers to nab drones

5️⃣Dedicated armed force to stop sacrilege in religious places pic.twitter.com/paQTsFINIU — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 24, 2021

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal slammed Punjab government for the law and order situation. Promising that the AAP govt will provide a strong govt, Kejriwal speculated a larger conspiracy at play in the wake of the 'sacrilege' attempts and explosions. Kejriwal is in Punjab and will join the Christmas celebration at Dhariwal.

"First sacrilege & now this blast in Ludhiana that too before polls are seemingly a conspiracy to disturb the peace. Some people are deliberately doing it. They should be strictly punished. I appeal to the people of Punjab not to let such minds succeed. The person who attempted to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib could have been sent by someone. Unless the state govt is not honest, committed, such incidents will recur. AAP will give a strong govt in Punjab & punish masterminds behind such crimes," said Kejriwal, politicising the incidents.

Ludhiana court blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing one and injuring 5. The prime suspect is the one who has been killed in the blast, say police. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. It has also come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned of Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups in Punjab, in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Recent Sacrileges

On Sunday morning, a man was lynched to death for allegedly attempting to desecrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the Nizampur Gurudwara. Locals claimed that the man tried to escape after being caught by the Gurdwara authorities who handed over the alleged accused to Sikh outfits. The police claimed that the 'sacrilege' was brought to light by a video uploaded by Amarjeet Singh, but refuted any sacrilege - arresting Singh

Similarly, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple on December 18. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed by enraged devotees to death. No arrests is done in this case and even the victim has not been identified.