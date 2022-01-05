Punjab Polls: PM Modi To Visit Ferozepur Today, Projects Worth ₹ 42,750 Cr To Be Laid

Ahead of his Punjab visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he is looking forward to being among his sisters and brothers of the state. The Prime Minister will be in Ferozepur on Wednesday to launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 cr. This will also be PM Modi's first rally to the state ahead of the Punjab polls and after the withdrawal of the three farm laws.

PM Modi tweeted saying that the launch of new projects will 'improve the quality of life for the people'.

I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today. At a programme in Ferozepur, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs. 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people. https://t.co/5Xpqo1OdAo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2022

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 42,750 crore

Prime Minister's schedule in Punjab's Ferozepur includes:

Foundation stone of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Key Sikh religious sites to get improved connectivity; reaching Vaishno Devi to also become easier

4 lane upgradation of Amritsar – Una section to be done; to connect four major national highways

Foundation stone of strategic Mukerian – Talwara new Broad Gauge rail line to be laid; to provide all – weathered connectivity in the area

Health infrastructure to get major boost in the region

Foundation stone of PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur to be laid

"The consistent endeavour of the Prime Minister to improve connectivity all across the country has led to multiple national highway development initiatives being taken up in the state of Punjab. The 669 kilometre long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will halve travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra. In line with the Prime Minister’s endeavour to provide world class medical facilities in all parts of the country, foundation stone of new medical infrastructure in three towns of Punjab will be laid," mentioned Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement.

Punjab Polls 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party, winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in 2022.