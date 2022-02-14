Punjab Polls: PWC Chairperson Manisha Gulati To Join BJP In Presence Of PM Modi

In a crucial development ahead of the state Assembly elections, Punjab Women Commission (PWC) chairperson Manisha Gulati is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Gulati who is said to be a closed aide of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be joining BJP in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public rally in Jalandhar.

Ahead of her venture into the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gulati also posted a cryptic tweet on her official Twitter handle calling for "a change, a fresh start" in the Punjab election 2022.

Notably, the Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati came into the limelight after she raised the #MeToo issue against CM Charanjit Singh Channi last year. The incident dates back to May 2021 when she threatened to go on hunger strike if the state government fails to provide clarification on the harassment allegations levelled by a woman IAS officer against CM Channi. Later, she dropped her plan to protest against the state government after she was claimed to have been assured by the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on receiving a reply on her notice.

Meanwhile, Manisha Gulati who is said to share a very close bond with Capt Amarinder Singh was given the position of the PWC chairperson by Singh himself after he became the chief minister of Punjab. Also, it is being said that it was on the recommendations of the former Chief Minister that she will be joining the BJP ahead of the Punjab polls.

PM Modi's public rally in Jalandhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a public rally in Jalandhar on Monday ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. His visit to the poll-bound state came a month after his previous visit which was cancelled due to a major security failure on the part of the state government. Ahead of his visit, security preparations have been heightened.

Meanwhile, PM Modi who will be leading BJP's poll campaign in the state will speak to the people and make his appeal for votes. Presently, Congress being the incumbent government in the state has been also gearing up for forming the next government in the state.

Notably, the Assembly polls for the 117 assembly seats in Punjab will take place on February 20.

Image: ANI