Punjab Polls: Setback For Amarinder Singh? BJP Avers 'CM Face To Be Decided After Results'

In a setback for Amarinder Singh, BJP asserted on Monday that the CM face of its alliance comprising Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal(Sanyukt) will be decided only after the election results. Speaking to the media, BJP's Punjab polls in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat explained that BJP does not have a tradition of announcing a CM candidate in states where it hasn't won before. To buttress his point, he cited the example of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra where Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Devendra Fadnavis were not declared the CM candidates.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat remarked, "In BJP, there is only one face- that of Narendra Modi. There is no such tradition. When BJP fights an election with the expectation to form a government in the state after a long time or for the first time, we don't project any face. When we fought the poll to form the government in Uttar Pradesh after 25 years, did any of you imagine that Yogi Adityanath will be the CM of Uttar Pradesh? In Uttarakhand, no one had imagined that Trivendra Rawat will be the CM face. In Maharashtra, no one had imagined that Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM face when we broke away from the alliance (with Shiv Sena)."

"This is not the tradition of BJP. The Parliamentary Board and the Legislative Party will decide who will be the CM after the results," he added. Weighing in on whether BJP will contest more seats than its allies, he said, "It will be premature to comment on this. But I can definitely say that the situation for BJP before when we used to fight the election on 23 seats, i.e 20% seats with Akali Dal will not be like this now".

Seat-sharing talks underway

Earlier on Monday, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and SAD(S) chief Sukhdev Dhindsa met BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. Speaking after the meeting, Shekhawat reiterated that his party, Punjab Lok Congress and SAD(S) will contest the state polls together. Moreover, he revealed that a committee will be formed to finalise the seat-sharing issues and also added that a joint manifesto will be unveiled in the near future.