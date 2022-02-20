Punjab: Rebel Congress MP Preneet Kaur Exudes Confidence Of Husband Capt's Win In Patiala

Going all out against the party, rebel Congress MP Preneet Kaur, who is also the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, made an appeal to the people of Punjab to cast their votes for Captain and in line with someone who can bring peace and economic stability in the state. Exuding confidence, she proclaimed that Captain Amarinder Singh will win from the Patiala Assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI on the same, the MP said, "Punjab Lok Congress leader and ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh will win from Patiala Assembly constituency. Change should be brought keeping in mind the future of youth."

Earlier in the day, through a video message shared on her Twitter handle, Kaur urged the people of Punjab especially in Patiala, to come out and exercise their right to vote and become a part of the festival of democracy.

The rebellious Congress MP Preneet Kaur who was silent since the exit of Captain Amarinder Singh from Congress and as Punjab Chief Minister, has been recently engaging in poll campaigns for her husband's party, Punjab Lok Congress, ever since he was declared as a candidate from the Patiala constituency. Apart from that, she also had a meeting with BJP leaders in Patiala where she made an appeal to make the former CM win from the constituency.

Notably, the entire family of the former Chief Minister has been actively participating in the poll campaign including his daughter Jai Inder Kaur.

'I am very happy and confident over winning in the elections': Capt Amarinder Singh's daughter

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Captain Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur who has been looking over the Patiala Assembly segment and is also carrying out the Punjab Lok Congress' poll campaigns, exuded confidence saying that the former Chief Minister has never lost from the Patiala seat and the people there know about him.

"The work has been done in a good way and campaigning has also been accomplished properly. We have visited the polling booths and are happy with the outcome," she said.

Also, speaking on facing any challenges in the multi-corner electoral battle, Kaur said, "While all the parties have carried out their election campaigns in the state, I am very happy and confident about winning."

Image: ANI, Republic World