Counting of votes of assembly elections in Punjab has begun in full swing, and as per the latest trends, Congress state President Navjot Singh Sidhu is said to have a neck-to-neck contest with SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar East constituency.

An assembly seat in the Majha region and the Amritsar district of Punjab, Amritsar East is constituency no. 18. The seat-categorised as General, Urban- had a total of 1,68,013 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 78,961 were male and 89,051 female and 1 registered voter were of the third gender. It recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.05%.

What happened in 2017?

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sidhu had won Amritsar (East) with 60,477, followed by then SAD's ally BJP's candidate Rajesh Kumar Honey with 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715. Sidhu had won by a margin of 42,661 votes. In the 2012 Assembly polls, Sidhu had not contested from the seat but had instead fielded his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu who had secured victory in this constituency on a BJP ticket. She beat Simarpreet Kaur of IND by a margin of 7,099 votes which was 7.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency.

Sidhu has been challenged by Bikram Singh Majithia of Shiromani Akali Dal Majithia. At the time of announcement of his candidature from the seat, in a social media post, the SAD leader had said thanked Sukhbir Singh Badal for giving him the opportunity to fight elections from the Amritsar East constituency. He had highlighted that Akalis have a 'brave history of fighting to safeguard the rights of Punjabis, protecting them from the anti-Punjab elements', and tagged his opponent, Congress state unit Chief in the post.

Candidates of Amritsar East

The other candidates from the constituency are Jeevan Jyot Kaur (AAP), Harpal Singh (SADASM), Jagmohan Singh Raju (BJP), Tarsem Lal (BJMP), Ramesh Shukla Safar (APJP), Amarjeet Singh (IND), Sukhjinder Singh (IND), Balwinder Singh Sekhon (IND). There are in total 10 candidates from the seat.