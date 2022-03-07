'Punjab Voted For Change; AAP Will Become Natural Replacement For Congress': Raghav Chadha

As the exit polls predict a landslide victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Monday said that it shows that people of Punjab have overwhelmingly voted for the change. He said that Arvind Kejriwal's party will become the natural replacement of Congress at the national level.

"Exit poll results tell us that people of Punjab have overwhelmingly voted for change. People rejected traditional political parties. AAP is now a national and fastest-growing political party. AAP is going to be national and natural replacement of Congress," Raghav Chadha.

The P-Marq Exit Poll forecasted AAP to win 62-70 seats while Congress is to win 23-31 seats in the 117 member assembly of Punjab. Chanakya has projected massive 100 seats for AAP. The Congress, SAD+ and BJP+ are likely to get 7, 5, 1 seats respectively.

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister face of AAP in Punjab, has asserted that the party is getting more than 80 seats in the Punjab Assembly elections. He also apprised that his party will come to power and will remain in power for the next four to five decades.

"We are getting more than 80 seats. They can sit down and calculate among themselves," AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann said.

The Assembly Elections in Punjab were different in the last two elections- 2017 and 2022. Previously there were only two big parties; the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal. But in 2017, AAP gain 20 seats and became the prime opposition in the state. In this election, AAP is projected to make further inroads.

People have suffered enough, now is the time to bring change: Bhagwant Mann

"Public is supreme in a democracy. Not only in Dhuri but the mood of the public is the same across Punjab. People have suffered enough, now is the time to bring change. We will win and form government in the state with a huge majority," stated AAP leader Bhagwant Mann.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who contested from two seats Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, was not in favour of exit polls. He said that the sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will "say what is going to happen" on March 10.