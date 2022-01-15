Raghav Chadha Bats For Change In Punjab; Asserts People Want To Give Chance To AAP

AAP national spokesperson and Punjab co-in-charge, Raghav Chadha on Saturday spoke exclusively to Republic where he talked about the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, Election Commission, and PM's security breach. Asserting that the people of Punjab want a change, Chadha claimed that everyone in the poll-bound state now wants to give one chance to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal.

'Punjab Wants Change': Raghav Chadha

"I have traveled across Punjab and people want a change. They want to give one chance to Aam Aadmai Party and Arvind Kejriwal. People of Punjab love peace and harmony and they want proper law and order in the state", said Raghav Chadha.

Raghav Chadha on PM's Security Breach

The AAP spokesperson also demanded a thorough inquiry & appropriate action in Prime Minister Modi's security breach that transpired on January 5.

"Proper security arrangements should have been made for PM Modi. It is about the Prime Minister of India and a thorough probe is needed for the lapse. Whatever our differences may be, every state government must provide (the) highest level of security for the Prime Minister. Delhi Police and Intelligence agencies should gear up and appropriate action needs to be taken in the matter", stated Raghav Chadha.

'ECI Amending Election Rules': Raghav Chadha

The AAP national spokesperson also accused Election Commission of fiddling with its rules to accommodate a new group as a political faction under BJP's pressure. He said that EC is reducing the 30-day objection period to seven days to make special changes for the registration of a special political party. Chadha further posed questions on who will be benefitted from this new party and who will face the loss.

"A party is being registered under the Model Code of Conduct. As per the laws, there has to be a prior notice of 30 days where objections are invited by the public, however, the EC is trying to reduce this to 7 days. I have brought a circular of the EC, which was passed on Jan 24 where it has been said that the notice period is being dropped to 7 days for the registration of political parties. It seems that the EC is trying to fiddle with the rules to give special treatment to a certain group. I want to question the EC that which existing party's votes would this new group cut, who would gain the profit of these votes. Who are those people who want to see the defeat of the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal Ji?"

More on 2022 Punjab Elections

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly. In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(IMAGE: ANI)