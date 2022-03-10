Rahul Gandhi Concedes Defeat After Congress Gets Washed Out In Punjab, UP Elections

After being whitewashed in all five states, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, conceded defeat and accepted the people's mandate. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi thanked all Congress workers for their hard work during the poll campaign. Congress has won 11/40 seats in Goa, 9/40 seats in Manipur, 18/117 seats in Punjab, 2/403 seats in Uttar Pradesh and 18/70 seats in Uttarakhand.

Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat

Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.



My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.



We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2022

Congress white-washed

In an abysmal defeat, Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. In the hilly state, both Congress' CM face - Harish Rawat and BJP CM Pushkar Dhami lost. Congress itself won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic 2nd term winning 48 seats. While Congress and other Opposition robbed BJP of a simple majority in Manipur, BJP has allied with NPF to form a new coalition government. In Goa, BJP has touched the halfway mark by winning 20 seats and will ally with Independents and TMC ally - MGP to form the govt.

In UP, Yogi Adityanath has won an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM as SP failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 263 seats, while SP won 135 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

5 state elections

Elections were conducted in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faced a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faced a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat. In Goa, Pramod Sawant faced a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faced a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is heavily embroiled in infighting, facing a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders.