Putting an end to the long-standing suspense, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has declared incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister face for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. The announcement follows endless speculations and a close contest between Channi-- Congress' first 'Dalit CM' for Punjab and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," said Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announces Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022



"Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," says Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/SvnhvYAY3r — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

The race for the CM face

Just days before the announcement, high-voltage drama had erupted after former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar put forward a big claim. The senior leader disclosed that incumbent CM Channi had received the support of only 2 MLAs to helm the top post after Captain Amarinder Singh's ouster. Not only this, but Channi was right at the bottom of the internal mandate with Sunil Jakhar receiving the backing of 42 MLAs, Sukhjinder Randhawa with 16 MLAs, 12 MLAs supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu and only 2 voting for Channi. Despite the results, Congress chose to appoint Channi as the CM, Jakhar alleged.

The same day, the Congress party declared that it will reveal the CM face for Punjab at 7 PM. However, no announcement followed.

Stay tuned ... 7 pm today !!



Punjab Di Chadhdi Kala

Congress Mange Sarbat Da Bhala pic.twitter.com/iqOgs6J30w — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) February 2, 2022

Prior to today's final clarification, sources had reported that 6 Congress ministers were backing Channi as the Congress' CM face apart from Jakhar. Meanwhile, Sidhu had proclaimed 'People will choose the next CM', as Channi surged ahead of him the party's internal survey. Addressing his supporters, Sidhu fumed at the Congress High Command claiming, 'They want a CM who dances on their tunes'. Later, he retracted his statement saying that the Gandhis' decision will be accepted by all.

Notably, both Sidhu and Channi were embroiled in controversy ahead of the crucial decision by the Congress high command. Sidhu is facing a possible re-opening of his road-rage case while Channi's nephew has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate over money laundering charges. The swashbuckling cricketer has also been accused by his elder sister Suman Toor of 'throwing out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986.

Punjab Assembly elections

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).