Breaking his silence on Capt Amarinder Singh's ouster as Punjab CM, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, claimed that the Congress veteran was removed as he had 'links to BJP'. In a rally in Punjab's Rajpura, he likened Punjab CM Charanjit Channi with his predecessor and said that 'Capt Amarinder Singh failed to solve Punjab's electricity issues'. Alluding to the ex-CM's 'arrogance', he claimed that he had never seen him hug a poor person, unlike Channi. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Amarinder ji never hugged poor'

"Channi ji meets poor people, hugs them, helps them. Have you seen Amarinder Singh ji hug a poor person? I have never seen it. The day I understood that Amarinder Singh ji was linked to BJP, Congress removed him. I told him 'Solve electricity issue in Punjab', he says 'We have contracts with these companies'. Don't you have a contract with Punjab's people? I asked Channi ji to solve the same electricity issue, he did it immediately".

In a no-holds-barred attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and PM Modi, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claimed that hidden powers i.e 3-4 industrialists controlled both of them. He also warned that Punjab was 'no lab to experiment', claiming 'Punjab will be set on fire'. Claiming that farmers and poor were not behind PM Modi, he said that his actions like demonetisation, farm laws betrayed the powers behind him.

"Someone who is new to politics sees the face of Rahul Gandhi, Modi ji, Kejriwal. He does not understand, just sees faces. But an experienced politician asks 'Who is the power behind this face?'. Don't see Narendra Modi's face, ask 'who are the hidden powers behind him?'. Then observe his actions, you will understand politics".

"For eg: Narendra Modi announces demonetization, but are the poor behind him? No, they are suffering. Modiji passes three black farm laws, destroys farmers. He is not an individual, there are many hidden powers behind him. Who is trying to rob farmers? India's 3-4 industrialists. The same power is behind Kejriwal too".

Targetting AAP, he said, "Punjab is not a chemistry lab to 'experiment', it is a border state - a sensitive state. Congress knows Punjab and can keep it peaceful. These people who are asking for one chance; remember, they will not be handle Punjab. Punjab will be set on fire. We (Congress) will move forward in Punjab with all castes, religions. We will die but not let Punjab become violent". Congress, which is still heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh on February 20.