Campaigning ahead of the 2022 Punjab elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a pot shot at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal remarking that the ‘biggest leader of jhaadu’ could be ‘found at the homes of terrorists'. Addressing a rally in Barnala, the Gandhi scion raked up the sensitivities of the border state, alleging that those seeking ‘one chance’ to form the government will ‘destroy and burn’ Punjab.

"Whatever happens, a leader of Congress will never be seen at the house of a terrorist. The biggest leader of the Jhaadu (the election symbol of the AAP) can be found at the home of a terrorist. That's the truth," remarked Rahul Gandhi. His remark came in reference to Kejriwal’s overnight stay at the residence of ex-Khalistani militant Gurwinder Singh during the 2017 elections.

"Punjab is a border and sensitive state and only the Congress party understands Punjab and can maintain peace in the state. We know if peace is gone then there will be nothing left. Those who are making promises to you, saying 'ek baar mauka do', they will destroy Punjab. Punjab will burn, remember my words," he added.

The leader also hit out at ex-Congressman and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh claiming that he was removed for colluding with the BJP. "Have you ever seen Amarinder Singh hugging a poor man, I have never seen him doing so. And the day I realised that Amarinder Singh and BJP have relations, that day Congress party removed him," he said.

Punjab Elections 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%). The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.