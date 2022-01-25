Rahul Gandhi To Visit Punjab On January 27, Hold Virtual Rally In Jalandhar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab on January 27 to bolster support for his party ahead of the upcoming state elections, PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu announced. During his one-day visit to the state, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at several religious sites along with 117 candidates and end his campaign by addressing a virtual rally in Jalandhar.

As per the schedule shared by Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Amritsar by a special flight at 9 AM on Thursday. From the airport, he would reach Sri Harmandir Sahib by road to pay his obeisance and participate in langar along with 117 other Congress candidates. Thereafter, he would visit the Shri Durgiana Mandir, and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, post which he will make his way to Jalandhar. At around 3.30 PM, Rahul Gandhi will host "Punjab Fateh", a virtual rally at White Diamond in the Mithapur region after which he will make his way back to Delhi.

Our Visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on 27th January. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab... pic.twitter.com/N3pDyaDYzg — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 25, 2022

Uncertainty in Punjab Congress

Rahul Gandhi's visit comes against the backdrop of disagreements mounting between incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu on various issues pertaining to the polls. Amid the ongoing tussle between Sidhu and Channi, the Congress has reached an impasse for deciding upon the names of the candidates to 31 seats, who will be representing the party in the upcoming polls.

On Saturday, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting to decide the names of the remaining candidates. However, the meeting chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi remained inconclusive due to the differences of opinion among Chief Minister Channi and the Punjab Congress chief, sources reported.

Punjab Election 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Congress is projected to be a close second with 42-48 seats (35%), SAD with 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 with seats (5.7%) and others with 1-3 seats (5.6%). Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.