Rajnath Singh Advises Punjab CM Over 'bhaiya' Jibe; 'Channi Ji Must Work Taking All Along'

Union Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday replied to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'bhaiya' jibe. The Union Minister talked about the union of states in India and stated that anyone can visit any state in the country. He further advised Punjab's CM to work by taking everyone along.

''Anyone can visit any state in the country. Being a CM, Channi Ji should work taking all along,'' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Anyone can visit any state in the country. Being a CM, Channi Ji should work taking all along: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Punjab CM's reported remark 'Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab' pic.twitter.com/ihLjaxBsp3 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh had said, "Guru Nanak Ji has given the message of thinking good of everyone. The people of Congress are trying to divide society. When Channi was making this comment, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was standing there. India is the only country that not only considers all of its residents as its family members but the whole world."

On Wednesday, February 16, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stoked a controversy by saying that "Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar" should not be allowed to enter Punjab. The statement was made during a roadshow amid Punjab elections in the presence of UP Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka was seen laughing and clapping after the statement was made.

Other political leaders slam Punjab CM over 'Bhaiya' remark

Politicians like Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Malviya, Piyush Goyal and many others have reacted to the Punjab CM's remark.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP so she is also a 'bhaiya'."

"Channi made objectionable remarks. But what was more objectionable was that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UP in-charge of Congress, was laughing and clapping in his company when the people of UP and Bihar were being disrespected. On what basis does Congress think that people in UP should support and vote for them?" asked BJP leader Amit Malviya.

"Brothers and Sisters of UP will reply to them (Congress) and teach a lesson to them as they did in elections of 2014, 2017 and 2019," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Punjab elections

The Punjab elections were to take place on February 14 but were postponed on the request of many political parties, as many followers of Sant Ravidas visit Varanasi every year to offer prayers on the birth anniversary of the social reformer. The People of Punjab will go to vote on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@amitmalviya