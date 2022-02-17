Rajnath Singh Gives 'cricket Spin' To Sidhu-Channi CM Tussle: '2 Batsmen On Same Crease'

Giving a cricket 'spin' to the ongoing power struggle in Punjab Congress, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, claimed that Navjot Sidhu and Charanjit Channi were like 'two batsmen who wanted to bat at the same time'. Stating that both batsmen were fighting on a single crease (i.e. CM post), he added that both were certain to get 'out'. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Rajnath Singh: 'Congress has 2 batsmen on 1 crease'

"There are two batters in Congress right now. Both of them want to bat at the same time, neither of them wants to be in the non-striker end. Both batters are fighting on one crease. So, it is certain that they will get out," said Singh at a rally in Amritsar.

There are two batters in Congress right now. Both of them want to bat at the same time, neither of them wants to be in the non-striker end. Both batters are fighting on one crease. So, it is certain that they will get out: Defence Min Rajnath Singh in Amritsar #PunjabElections pic.twitter.com/JIk1XPE3ld — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Recently on Monday, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu demanded a "promise" from Rahul Gandhi to not give the post of Chairman to the kin of MLAs if the party comes to power in Punjab again. Sidhu has been miffed on not being picked as Congress CM pick, making veiled threats to resign again. Sidhu has often claimed that his fight was for Punjab and not any post.

"Rahul Ji, you are our guide. I have given a promise to Guru, your sister Priyanka and you that I will stand with you till my last breath. But I have never asked anything from you. Today, I demand something for the first time. I did not even ask for votes," said Sidhu. Gandhi has acquiesced to Sidhu's demand, announcing the same at a rally.

Sidhu's rebellion

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh claiming 'non-fulfillment' of Congress' promises - leading to his ouster. 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi. Soon after his appointment, Sidhu rebelled against Channi too criticising his govt policies, cabinet picks - demanding 'fulfillment' of Congress' promises.

Eyeing the CM post, both Sidhu and Channi publically urged Rahul Gandhi to choose either one. Snubbing Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi picked Charanjit Channi as Congress' CM face. Sidhu now faces a tough re-election in Amritsar (East) where Akali Dal veteran Bikram Singh Majithia is fighting against him. Congress faces a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders in upcoming polls.