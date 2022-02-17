Rajnath Singh Slams Channi Over 'Bhaiya' Comment, Says 'Congress Trying To Divide Society'

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has reacted strongly to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'bhaiyas' remark. He said that the Congress is trying to divide society. He also noted that Priyanka Gandhi Cadra was standing there when Channi made the controversial remark.

On Wednesday, February 16, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stoked controversy by saying that "Bhaiyyas from Uttar Pradesh" should not be allowed to enter Punjab. These shameful remarks were made in presence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also seen clapping after Channi's remarks.

Reacting to it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Guru Nanak Ji has given the message of thinking good of everyone. The people of Congress are trying to divide society. When Channi was making this comment, Priyanka Gandhi was standing there. India is the only country that not only considers all of its residents as its family member but the whole world."

'Congress trying to play communal card,' says Manjinder Sirsa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also said that Channi's statement was made to create tensions among the people.

"If now any leader from UP or BJP says that they will not allow Sikhs then what message will be sent. The Congress is trying to play a communal card that can backfire and the country can suffer. Bihar is the land of Guru Gobind Ji and UP is the land of Lord Ram," he said.

Channi stirs row after 'Bhaiya' remark

While addressing a poll rally, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stoked a stir with his controversial statement against the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Bhaiyyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," Charanjit Channi had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lambasted Channi over his 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' comment. He said that there is not a single village in Punjab where people from UP-Bihar do not toil.

"Congress always pits people of a region against others. Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting with such statements? Not one village here where people from UP-Bihar don't toil," said PM Modi attacking CM Channi.

Apart from the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal have also strongly reacted to Channi's comment.

