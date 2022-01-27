Relief For Akali Dal As SC Grants Protection From Arrest To Bikram Majithia Until Jan 31

In a big relief for Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to Bikram Singh Majithia until January 31. The SAD general secretary had sought relief from the SC after the Punjab & Haryana High Court dismissed his bail plea on January 24 but granted him three more days to challenge the order before the top court. During the hearing today, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, senior advocate RS Cheema, and Karanjawala & Co. appeared for him.

Seeking urgent listing of the matter, Rohatgi told a bench headed by CJI NV Ramana that his client was the victim of political vendetta in the wake of the upcoming Punjab elections. Moreover, he contended that the Punjab Police were trying to arrest Majithia even as he moved the SC. On the other hand, Rajya Sabha P Chidambaram representing the Punjab government informed the bench that the SAD leader has "gone into hiding". The matter will come up for hearing next Monday.

SC grants protection till Monday, 31st Jan from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia after Punjab & Haryana HC had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.



SC asks the Punjab govt not to take any coercive steps until Monday, the day when it'll hear his anticipatory bail plea. pic.twitter.com/AnJqI3tByf — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

The case against Majithia

Amid unrelenting pressure of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to take action on the drug mafia, an FIR was registered against Majithia at the Punjab State Crime Police Station on December 20. He was booked under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act based on a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu. Apart from SAD, AAP as well as Captain Amarinder Singh contended that this was a false case filed on the eve of the Punjab elections.

A copy of the FIR accessed by Republic TV alleges, "Evaluation of the statements of (businessman) Jagjit Singh Chahal before the Enforcement Directorate reveal that a payment of rupees 35 lakhs was allegedly made to Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia in about 7-8 installments between 2007 to 2012 as he required these funds for election purpose. At this time, Jagjit Singh Chahal was allegedly involved in manufacturing/supply of illegal drugs/substances. Jagjit Singh Chahal also said that Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia received funds in Canada."

However, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla rejected his anticipatory bail plea citing that the extent of the complicity of the applicant needs to be thoroughly investigated which can be done only under custodial interrogation. After giving him relief initially, a single-judge bench of Justice Lisa Gill too dismissed his petition. In the Punjab Assembly election, he is not only contesting from Majitha but also Amritsar East- the stronghold of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.