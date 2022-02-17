Coming down heavily on Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his 'Bhaiya' remark, RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari reminded him of the contribution of people hailing from Bihar. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Tiwari opined that the Bihari labourers played a huge role in the success of the Green Revolution in Punjab. Slamming Channi's ignorance, he asserted that the agricultural sector in Punjab would suffer if the labourers from Bihar didn't work there.

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari remarked, "This is unfortunate. I don't know whether Channi knows this or not that labourers from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh have gone there. The sweat of the Bihar labourers is behind the Green Revolution which led to a bumper crop in Punjab. During the previous Amarinder Singh government, Finance Commission chairman NK Singh went to Punjab. He told me that the Finance Minister told him that sowing won't happen if labourers from your state don't come here. This is the situation."

"And you are giving such a statement even then. If a CM of some other state gave this statement, I can understand. But I didn't expect this from Channi. This statement arouses suspicion as to whether he understands Punjab," he added.

Channi stirs row

On Tuesday evening, Channi stirred a row by exhorting people to not let "Bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state. He was addressing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in favour of poll candidate and Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon in Ropar. Vadra too came in for criticism for not objecting to and cheering the disparaging remark about 'Bhaiyas' despite the fact that she is Congress' UP in-charge. This assumes significance as 5 phases of the UP election are remaining.

The Punjab CM remarked, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. So, Punjabis get united. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. But we will not let them enter."

Punjab election

While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). As far as the seat-sharing is concerned, the JP Nadda-led party has garnered a lion's share of 68 seats whereas PLC and SAD(S) are fielding candidates in 34 and 15 constituencies each. On the other hand, SAD has tied up with BSP in order to make a comeback in Punjab. All 117 seats will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.