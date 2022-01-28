Sachin Pilot Assures Punjab CM Face Of Congress To Be Declared Soon Amid Internal Crisis

Amid rising anticipation of the Congress’ chief ministerial face in Punjab, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot affirmed on Friday that the deadlock on the issue will end soon and after appropriate deliberation with the Congress workers, the state ruling party will announce the name of the chief ministerial candidate soon.

Following the lines of Congress’ top brass Rahul Gandhi, Pilot asserted that this will be the first time that the national party will be announcing the name of the CM ahead of the forthcoming polls. He continued to add that a situation has developed in the poll-bound state where Congress workers are speculating under whose leadership will the Congress lead Punjab, therefore the party has decided to iron out all speculations and give the Congress workers an affirmative response soon.

'Announcement will be made soon': Sachin Pilot

Pilot added that post the announcement by Rahul Gandhi, the Punjab Congress is discussing the name of the CM Candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls.

"Like Rahul Gandhi had said we do not usually declare the name of the Chief Minister in the state but the situation here is different. Workers had demanded the chief ministerial face. So Rahul Gandhi said that announcement will be made soon after consulting the workers," Sachin Pilot said.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi during his visit to poll-bound Punjab on Thursday announced that Congress will clear out speculations and will give people the name of the state’s CM candidate. Putting a halt to the doubts of a feud between incumbent CM Channi and PPCC Chief Navjot Sidhu over the CM Chair, Gandhi asserted that both the leaders have agreed that they will uphold the decision of the party.

'Only one leader will lead Punjab': Rahul Gandhi

"See, two people cannot lead. Only one will lead. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assured me that whoever becomes the chief ministerial face, the other person will support him. I was listening to them. I was happy. We will ask Congress workers to decide Punjab chief ministerial candidate," Rahul Gandhi had said during his visit to Punjab to reinforce the party’s campaign on Thursday.

Sidhu doesn't want to be Congress' 'showcase horse'; Channi says 'No feud'

The demand for the declaration of the CM face was put forth by PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu, who said he doesn't want to be Congress’ ‘showcase horse’. Charanjit Singh Channi also joined Sidhu and demanded the announcement of the CM face, as he doesn’t want AAP to win the Punjab elections.

"Please tell people of Punjab who would lead Congress. Who would implement the agenda? Once you make it clear, I can assure you Congress will win with 70 seats. Give me the power to make a decision, whatever it is, don’t keep me as a showcase horse," said Sidhu.

After Sidhu's statement, incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi called the state Congress president on stage for a hug and clarified that there was 'no rift' between the two. Hugging the cricketer-turned-politician, Channi urged the Congress scion to announce the CM face and shut down 'Kala Angrez' Arvind Kejriwal.

Post the announcement of the AAP's CM candidate, Bhagwant Mann, Congress doesn't want to leave any loose ends in the high octane Punjab elections.

(Image: PTI)